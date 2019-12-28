The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate on Saturday has approved time-scale promotion for its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Senate on Saturday has approved time-scale promotion for its employees.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf presided over a meeting of the Seanate of the University while Registrar Tariq Saeed presented the agenda.

At the meeting, the syndicate election was also held in which Dr M Randhawa and Dr Farzana Rizvi won the pools and selected as Syndicate members for three years.

The meeting approved renaming of Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development as Institute of education, Extension and Rural Development. It also approved the renaming of Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences as Institute of Animal Nutrition and Feed Technology.