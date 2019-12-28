UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad's Senate Approves Time-scale Promotion

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 09:38 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Senate approves time-scale promotion

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate on Saturday has approved time-scale promotion for its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate on Saturday has approved time-scale promotion for its employees.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf presided over a meeting of the Seanate of the University while Registrar Tariq Saeed presented the agenda.

At the meeting, the syndicate election was also held in which Dr M Randhawa and Dr Farzana Rizvi won the pools and selected as Syndicate members for three years.

The meeting approved renaming of Institute of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development as Institute of education, Extension and Rural Development. It also approved the renaming of Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences as Institute of Animal Nutrition and Feed Technology.

Related Topics

Election Senate Technology Education University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Somali President Calls for National Unity in After ..

2 minutes ago

Several shops demolished in anti encroachment oper ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab visits Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Power Division rejects news regarding electricity ..

2 minutes ago

UAE committed to safety, security of peaceful nucl ..

25 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Fulfills All Conditions ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.