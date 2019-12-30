University of Agriculture Faisalabad(UAF) invites application for 44 short courses

University of Agriculture Faisalabad(UAF) has invited applications for 44 short courses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : University of Agriculture Faisalabad(UAF) has invited applications for 44 short courses.

University spokesman told APP on Monday that duration of these courses would be from one week to one year. The eligible candidates should submit their applications at the earliest as admission would be granted on first come, first serve basis.

The admission would be granted in short courses -- Spoken English, Computer Short Course, Drawing, Stitching & Dyeing, Clinical Biochemistry, One Health Certificate, Poultry Feeding, Sheep Husbandry, Use & Maintenance of Farm Machinery, Equitation, Saline-Sodic Soils Problem & Management, Population Welfare, Kitchen Gardening & Floriculture (Females), Design & Evaluation of Surface Irrigation Methods, Fruit & Vegetable Culture, Lab Assistant, Forest Nursery Establishment, Mushroom Cultivation (Male), Methods for Seed Testing, Bee Keeping, Sericulture, Advance Mali Class, Community Development, Taxidermy of Birds, Horticultural Nurseries, Tunnel Farming, Farm Forestry for field Officers, Crop Management on Problem soils, Farm Irrigation Management, Practical Poultry Management, Lab Technician, Fruit & Vegetable Preservation, Agro-Forestry as a business, Mushroom Cultivation (Female), Water Quality for Agriculture, Mali Class, Cultivation of Medicinal Plants, Remedial Measures for Saline & Alkaline Soil, Pest Management, Lab Attendant, Allelopathy for Crops and Planting Geometry of Major Crops.

More information in this regard could be obtained from Department of Continuing education UAF, he added.