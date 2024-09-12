Open Menu

University Of Agriculture Holds Syndicate Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

University of Agriculture holds syndicate meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The 120th syndicate meeting of the University of Agriculture Peshawar was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Justice (R) Peshawar High Court Irshad Qaiser, Director IM Sciences Peshawar Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, and representatives from various government departments.

The meeting approved the decisions of the Academic Council, minutes of the Finance and Planning Committee meeting, and study leave for several teachers.

Educational, research and administrative issues were also discussed, with an emphasis on seeking cooperation from the provincial government to improve the university's financial condition.

Vice Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht congratulated the members on the successful meeting and thanked them for their participation. He appreciated the support of the Higher Education Commission and the provincial government in educational and research activities, urging university employees to promote quality education, research, and co-curricular activities.

