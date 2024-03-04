University of Agriculture sports gala opens

It is the need of the hour to promote sports activities among the youth for a healthy life and build the sportsman spirit to cope with challenges in life, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) It is the need of the hour to promote sports activities among the youth for a healthy life and build the sportsman spirit to cope with challenges in life, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the UAF inter-hostel (boys & girls) and dayscholar sports gala 2024.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said some decades ago, especially in the evening, the playgrounds across the country were flooded with players but unfortunately, with the passage of time, the trend has drastically declined.

He said that due to changing lifestyles, healthy activities were facing a falling trend in society. He said that deserted playgrounds were one of the reasons for increasing ailments in society.

He said that the stat-of-the-art sports facilities were being provided to the students.

The VC said that for girl students, modern sports facilities have been established on campus.

Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr Bushra Sadia , Dr Anjum Zia and

Dr Muhammad Tayyib also spoke on the occasion.