University of AJK spearheads climate change education with the collaboration of TRC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in collaboration with the Teachers’ Resource Centre (TRC) hosted the 1st Cluster Conference titled, “The Urgency for Climate Change Education in view to Engaging Youth Leaders for Indigenous and sustainable climate action.”

The event was held here on Tuesday at the Botany Department, University of AJ&K, Muzaffarabad, aimed to empower youth leaders towards active involvement in climate action.

The Conference featured prominent speakers including Dr. Humayun Shaheen, Focal Person Climate Change, AJK, Chairman, Department of Botany, UAJK, Dr. Sardar Muhammad Rafique Khan, Deputy Director, Climate Change Center, Environmental Protection Agency, AJK, Syeda Tahira Kazimi, Head of the Youth and Volunteers Department at the Pakistan Red Crescent AJK State Branch, and Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Senior Project Officer, Water and Livelihood Inclusive Initiatives, Islamic Relief Pakistan.

The interactive panel discussion emphasized the pivotal role of youth-led local action in addressing climate issues, followed by workshops where students developed social action projects for climate mitigation and practically adaptation in their communities.

It was also discussed that these projects will be showcased nationally and internationally, serving as a repository of indigenous solutions to local climate challenges.

Dr. Shaheen underlined the importance of engaging young minds, while Dr. Rafique Khan emphasized grassroots solutions. Syeda Tahira Kazmi highlighted youth empowerment, and Dr. Hussain stressed translating ideas into tangible projects.

UAJK and TRC are committed to expanding outreach efforts and integrating climate education into learning settings to ensure sustainability catalyse change.