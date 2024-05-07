University Of AJK Spearheads Climate Change Education With The Collaboration Of TRC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in collaboration with the Teachers’ Resource Centre (TRC) hosted the 1st Cluster Conference titled, “The Urgency for Climate Change Education in view to Engaging Youth Leaders for Indigenous and sustainable climate action.”
The event was held here on Tuesday at the Botany Department, University of AJ&K, Muzaffarabad, aimed to empower youth leaders towards active involvement in climate action.
The Conference featured prominent speakers including Dr. Humayun Shaheen, Focal Person Climate Change, AJK, Chairman, Department of Botany, UAJK, Dr. Sardar Muhammad Rafique Khan, Deputy Director, Climate Change Center, Environmental Protection Agency, AJK, Syeda Tahira Kazimi, Head of the Youth and Volunteers Department at the Pakistan Red Crescent AJK State Branch, and Dr. Mumtaz Hussain, Senior Project Officer, Water and Livelihood Inclusive Initiatives, Islamic Relief Pakistan.
The interactive panel discussion emphasized the pivotal role of youth-led local action in addressing climate issues, followed by workshops where students developed social action projects for climate mitigation and practically adaptation in their communities.
It was also discussed that these projects will be showcased nationally and internationally, serving as a repository of indigenous solutions to local climate challenges.
Dr. Shaheen underlined the importance of engaging young minds, while Dr. Rafique Khan emphasized grassroots solutions. Syeda Tahira Kazmi highlighted youth empowerment, and Dr. Hussain stressed translating ideas into tangible projects.
UAJK and TRC are committed to expanding outreach efforts and integrating climate education into learning settings to ensure sustainability catalyse change.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial Minister for Communication reviews progress of ongoing projects8 minutes ago
-
World Thalassemia Day to be celebrated on Wednesday8 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail Mianwali38 minutes ago
-
Child drowns in canal38 minutes ago
-
Met office forecasts increase in temperatures in Sindh38 minutes ago
-
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG ISPR40 minutes ago
-
Team Europe Launches Youth-Centric Programme for Green Jobs Creation in KP48 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce pension reforms to lessen burden: Law Minister48 minutes ago
-
All arrangements finalized to welcome Pakistani Hajj pilgrims : Director F&C58 minutes ago
-
Reforms being introduced in multiple sectors to transform Pakistan: Tarar58 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister orders crackdown against electricity theft1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of singer Zahida Parveen observed1 hour ago