University of Balochistan , UNHCR to cooperate in promoting quality education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :An agreement was signed between University of Balochistan (UoB) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday to promote quality of education by joint cooperation.

The agreement was signed by the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur- Rehman and UNHCR head of sub-office Irvin Polikar.

Jalal Khan Kakar, Assistant Program Officer of NHRC, teachers and officers of Balochistan University were also present on this occasion.

Under the agreement, both institutions will improve the quality of education through cooperation and collaboration including joint promotion of educational, research and training activities.

The delegation was briefed about the educational, research activities, development projects and future programs of the University and told that educational, research and training activities would be implemented through cooperation of various departments including the welfare of Afghan refugees by providing them higher education opportunities for which UNHCR will ensure cooperation and supply of research materials.

Steps are being taken to implement joint projects and in the future, educational and research activities will be promoted jointly with United Nations educational institutions and University of Balochistan.

Cooperation and experiences to be utilized for achieving higher education under the agreement.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that better relations between institutions, cooperation and collaboration were indispensable for the acquisition of modern research and knowledge. He said the Balochistan University has established relations with various educational institutions to make it possible to achieve higher education by using each other's educational and research experiences.

He said that Higher Education Commission Islamabad was providing its services all over the world and mutual agreement with University of Balochistan would yield far-reaching results. The University of Balochistan is trying to attract thousands of students towards a better future by providing quality educational opportunities, he expressed.

The Head of Sub-Office of UNHCR said that mutual agreement with the University would prove important in providing better education of students and effective human resources including modern education.