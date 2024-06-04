Open Menu

University Of Balochistan’s 90-day Sit-in Ends As Govt Releases Salaries

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:32 PM

The government of Balochistan has announced the release of salaries for university employees, resulting in the end of the 90-day sit-in by Balochistan University staff

On Tuesday, Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Durrani arrived at the protest sit-in organized by employees against the non-payment of salaries, where she held talks with the teachers and subsequently announced the end of the sit-in.

The Provincial Education Minister expressed her regret that the teachers were on the streets instead of in the classrooms. She announced the payment of salaries to the employees up to June.

Talking to the protesting teachers, the Education Minister emphasized that employees should not have to take to the streets to receive their salaries, as salaried individuals rely on their wages to run their households.

“On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, the dues of university employees are being paid,” she maintained. She hopes that the upcoming budget will allocate funds for university teachers for the entire year. Subsequently, the university employees announced the end of their 90-day sit-in.

