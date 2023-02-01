university of central Punjab media studies delegation visits PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

Young and vibrant media studies delegation from the university of central Punjab visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines, here on Wednesday

Faculty members and 25 Students were part of the delegation which was received and briefed by the Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal. They were briefed about the first of its kind Police based web channel in Pakistan, PSCA tv and the overall process of media management and awareness campaigns.

The DPR briefed the delegation about the Women Safety App and its salient features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment, and other helpline numbers.

The number of people installing apps is growing rapidly and more than 2 lacs women have installed the Women Safety app so far.

He further said that the scope of Safe City is being extended by the integration of private cameras.

The delegation appreciated the efforts made by the PSCA. The teachers participating in the delegation expressed their views and said that the role of the Safe Cities Authority is exemplary for the revival of cricket in Pakistan.

Safe city infrastructure should be spread across the country for crime prevention and active police response, they added. The female students said that they will definitely download the Women Safety app and introduce it in their circles as well. The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.