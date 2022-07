(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Central Punjab won All Pakistan Inter-varsity Hhandball championship here on Monday.

The event was held at Graduate school, Ghulam Muhammad Abad ,in which 74 teams ofdifferent universities particiapted.

Former MNA Akram Ansari distributed prizes among winners.