University Of Chitral Kicks Off Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 01:41 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chitral Inam-ul-Haq on Wednesday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting saplings on premises of University of Chitral under Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

A ceremony in this regard held at the university where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahir Shah presided over the function. DC Chitral, Divisional Forest Officer Sardar Farhad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hayat Shah, Dr. Zahir Shah and others planted saplings on the lawn of Chitral University.

A large number of students besides forest department officials, teachers of Chitral University, WAPDA resident engineer Muhammad Usman and others attended the ceremony.

While briefing the DFO Chitral said that Chitral was a dry region where monsoon rains do not occur and that is why it is very difficult to cultivate plants in the upper areas. He also highlighted the importance of plants from the Islamic point of view and urged the participants to plant trees as a charity for the reward of their deceased persons.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that plants are essential for the survival of our life and these trees give us tons of fresh oxygen.

He urged all the participants to take part in the tree plantation campaign and plant two trees of their own.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Zahir Shah said that Chitral University, despite its very limited resources, definitely contributes to such useful events.

He said that the university of Chitral has very little land as it has been set up in a technical college building which is not enough for the university in any case. He said that the Federal government has given its share of funds but only the provincial government is still being awaited to release its share of funds so that more land can be purchased for this university.

He demanded of the provincial that there is a building of agriculture department attached to this university which must be merged to this university Other professors and experts of Chitral University also elaborated on the importance of plants and their need for human life. Shields were also presented to the guests by Chitral University on the occasion. At the end of the ceremony, free plants were also distributed among the students and people.

