University of Education bids farewell to Prof. Dr. Mubashir Nadeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A grand retirement ceremony was held at the University of Education Lahore’s Main Campus to honor the distinguished career of Prof. Dr. Mubashir Nadeem.

The event celebrated his remarkable contributions to the field of higher education and his long-standing service to the institution. The ceremony commenced with an academic procession led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar in recognition of Dr. Mubashir Nadeem’s outstanding achievements.

The event was attended by deans, principals, senior faculty members, and other dignitaries, reflecting the profound respect he commands in academic circles. Prof. Dr. Mubashir Nadeem has served in various prestigious roles during his career, including Director at the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Registrar of the University of Education Lahore, Dean of the University, and member of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA). His exemplary leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the institution and the academic community at large.

In his farewell address, Dr. Mubashir Nadeem expressed gratitude for the challenges he encountered in his career, which, he noted, shaped his growth and achievements. He remarked, “My shining career is the result of meeting challenges in higher education institutions. I take pride in having fulfilled my responsibilities with devotion and perseverance.” Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Ch. lauded Dr. Mubashir Nadeem’s contributions, stating, “Dr. Mubashir Nadeem is an asset to this institution. We take immense pride in associating our university with such towering personalities who have set high standards in the academic and administrative realms.”

The event concluded with a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Mubashir Nadeem, acknowledging his invaluable services and wishing him well in his future endeavors.