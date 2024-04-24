University Of Education Holds Workshop On Education Policy Development
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A one-day national workshop on 'Education Policy Development and Analysis' was held at the University of Education (UE) main campus in Township on Wednesday.
The event was organised by the Department of Educational Leadership & Policy Studies, University of Education. The workshop was inaugurated by chief guest Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, Pro-Rector, Superior University, who emphasised the importance of evidence-based policy-making in education. "Policies should be formed on the basis of research and data, rather than intuition or personal biases," he said. "Only then we can ensure that our education system is equitable, inclusive, and effective in preparing our students for challenges of the 21st century."
University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed presided over the ceremony and highlighted the need for continuous professional development of educators and policymakers. "Education is a dynamic field, and we must stay abreast of the latest trends and research to provide high-quality education to our students," he said.
“Workshops like this provide a valuable opportunity for us to come together, share our experiences, and learn from each other."
Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Tatlah, the host of the event, briefed the participants about the objectives of the workshop. The workshop featured renowned resource persons, including Navera Abrar, Dr. Kiran Hashmi, and Faiqa Asim from the Institute of business Management (IOBM), Karachi. Prof. Dr. Ayaz Muhammad Khan, Director, UE Division of Education, extended a warm welcome to the guests and participants.
The workshop aimed to bring together educators, policymakers, and researchers to discuss and analyse the latest trends and challenges in educational policy development. The event provided a platform for participants to share their experiences, best practices, and research findings, and to explore ways to improve the quality of education in Pakistan.
Dr. Muhamamd Anwar, Dr. Naima Qureshi, Dr.Qudsia Fatima, Prof. Dr. Ashaq Hussain Dogar, Dr. Muhammad Amin and large number of students were also present.
