University Of Education Inks MoU With Lahore Arts Council (LAC)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

University of Education inks MoU with Lahore Arts Council (LAC)

For maximum involvement of youth in promotion of literature and culture in educational institutions, a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) was singed between University of Education and Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):For maximum involvement of youth in promotion of literature and culture in educational institutions, a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) was singed between University of Education and Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra Art Centre. University of Education Vice Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan signed the accord at a ceremony organized by LAC at Alhamra Committee Room on Wednesday.� LAC Board of Governors Chairperson Ms Muneeza Hashmi was the Guest of Honor at the ceremony.,whereas officials of LAC and Education University were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor admired the efforts of LAC for the promotion of art and culture.

He added that both Education University and LAC had agreed to pool in their resources and holding conferences, seminars, talks and workshops on artistic, literary, cultural and intellectual themes, so that a debate could be initiated in this regard.

Muneeza said that Alhamra has taken a new step which would have positive effects and this initiative would be of great help in accomplishing our cultural and educational goals.

Executive Director stated that mutual cooperation with Education University would bring more youth into positive cultural activities which were very positive step to progress and promotion of art and culture.

