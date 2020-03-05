University of Engineering and Technology organizes Job Fair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organized an annual job fair'2020 at the UET on Thursday.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as the chief guest and inaugurated the event.

Talking to the participants at inauguration ceremony, he said the UET was an institution where students were being provided with opportunities for entrepreneurship as well as advanced technical training, adding that it would ultimately help the youth to start small businesses on a large scale so that they could earn for themselves and their families.

Officials of more than 100 national and multi-national industries participated in theevent with their 130 stalls where recruitment process was being done.

Deans, chairmen, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.