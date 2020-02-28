UrduPoint.com
University Of Engineering And Technology Pays Tribute To Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

University of Engineering and Technology pays tribute to Pak Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Friday organized a ceremony under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar to pay tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pak Army.

The chairmen, director students affairs, Public Relations Officer and studentswere also present.

