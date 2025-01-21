Open Menu

University Of Engineering And Technology (UET) Moving Towards ERP, Student Lifecycle Management Systems (SLCS)

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 06:23 PM

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar as the premier engineering university of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is progressing rapidly towards implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Student Lifecycle Management Systems (SLCS)

A progress review meeting in this regard was held here Tuesday to assess status and address challenges to ensure timely and successful launch in near future.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar while chairing the meeting said that it was an honor for UET Peshawar to be selected by HEC for this project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vowed to launch the initiative with full capacity.

He expressed satisfaction on the completion of student and employee data and urged the concerned departments to provide necessary data on university assets as well.

He said, this initiative was part of UET Peshawar vision to modernize its academic and human resource operations.

Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, project lead of ERP SLCS gave a detailed presentation. He said, the initiative with the financial support of the World Bank aims to introduce ERP SLCS in 25 public sector universities across Pakistan gradually. He said, for the first phase, UET Peshawar and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University for Women have been selected while other public sector universities will also be included in subsequent phases.

He said, through his programme, Pakistani universities will witness revolution in academics, research and development which will significantly improve the quality of education.

The meeting was attended by Deans, Registrar and Directors of various sections.

