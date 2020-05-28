UrduPoint.com
University Of Engineering And Technology (UET) Entry Test Must For Admission To B.Sc. Engineering In PU

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) entry test must for admission to B.Sc. Engineering in PU

Punjab University has made it mandatory to qualify Entrance Examination (Entry Test) by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) for all candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Engineering in PU for the session 2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Punjab University has made it mandatory to qualify Entrance Examination (Entry Test) by the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) for all candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Engineering in PU for the session 2020-21.

PU spokesperson Khurram Shahzad told APP on Thursday that PU offered Pakistan Engineering Council accredited regular and self-supporting engineering programs including B.Sc. Chemical Engineering, B.Sc. Chemical Engineering (with Specialization in Petroleum & Gas Technology) and B.Sc. Metallurgy & Materials Engineering while regular engineering programs include B.Sc. Electrical Engineering and B.Sc. Industrial Engineering and Management.

The spokesperson said the candidates who do not appear in the Entry Test by UETLahore are not eligible for admission, adding that the last date to register for the UET'sEntry test is June 1, 2020.

