University of Engineering & Technology (UET) alumni announces scholarships for students

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) alumni Tuesday announced scholarships in all disciplines for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) alumni Tuesday announced scholarships in all disciplines for students.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said, "It is a great honor for the university and its students that our graduates have been contributing to development of Pakistan in all engineering sectors through their unique ideas, skills and talent." He said that the idea behind alumni reunion was to connect the old students with the UET for benefiting from their knowledge, experiences and expertise in up-gradation of the curricula, labs and techniques to compete with other institutes.

He said that the youth must follow in the footsteps of the UET legends for growth of Pakistan in all sectors.

At the end of the event, the alumni visited their respective departments and recalled their memories in classroom sittings.

Retired Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering Prof Dr Noor Sheikh, Retired Chairman Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Prof Qasim Zadi, GM National Power Construction Corporation (Pvt) Ltd (NPCC) Tauqir Ahmed Sharifi, GM National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) Zaheer-ud-Din and others attended the event.

