University of Engineering Technology (UET), Afiniti Software Solutions ink MoU to facilitate students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):The Afiniti Software Solutions (Pvt) Ltd., a world-leading applied artificial intelligence company, and the University of Engineering Technology (UET), Peshawar entered into a collaboration through which internships, expos, guest lectures, and scholarships would be organized for the UET students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

In that regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Monday where the documents were endorsed by Dean Electrical and Computer Engineering Dr Amjid Ullah, and Afiniti Assistant Manager Imran Khan in presence of senior officials of UET Peshawar.

Vice Chancellor UET Dr Iftikhar Hussain appreciated the initiative and urged the need to extend the scope from internships to specialized jobs for postgraduate students.

He said UET is the only public sector engineering university having five laboratories and centers of excellence in data science, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cyber security. He said such collaboration with Afiniti would lead to job creation as well as advancement in research in AI and computer software engineering.

Imran Khan said, Afiniti Solutions have operations in more than 20 countries and the prime objective of the MoU is to promote local talent while support to the talented students will be extended for achieving their educational objectives.

Secretary BOASAR Dr Hamid Ullah appreciated the initiative for offering a comprehensive plan for training through outreach and internship programmes. He said UET would reach out to Afiniti Software Solutions for technical orientation of the students.

Treasurer UET Peshawar Dr Misbah Ullah also urged Afiniti Solutions for sponsoring the postgraduate students working on AI-based research projects and look into the possibilities for opening a laboratory at the National Center for Artificial Intelligence. Registrar Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Director ORIC, Dr Nasru Minallah, Director Media Dr Shamaila Farooq, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.