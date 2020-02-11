UrduPoint.com
University Of Engineering Technology-USAID Joint To Support Women Engineering

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

University of Engineering Technology-USAID joint to support women engineering

University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and USAID have entered into a collaboration through its Sustainable Energy Project, a four-year technical assistance initiative to support and deliver financially sustainable energy services to various sectors of renewable energy in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and USAID have entered into a collaboration through its Sustainable Energy Project, a four-year technical assistance initiative to support and deliver financially sustainable energy services to various sectors of renewable energy in Pakistan.

This particular collaboration is aimed to enhance the women engineers' participation in the energy sector by offering job placements in the private sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Director ORIC UET Peshawar and Memoona, Technical Manager, USAID's SEP signed the agreement in presence of experts and senior representatives from private and private sector organizations of KP the other day.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor informed that UET Peshawar would work closely with USAID's to encourage women from across the province to avail better job opportunities in order to enhance the gender mainstreaming in the energy sector.

The meeting was attended by officials from SEP, private and public sector organizations and UET Peshawar including Dr. Tariq Khalil, Manager ORIC UET Peshawar, Dr. Shamaila Farooq and Director Media and Publications.

