University of Essex UK collaborates with Pakistan to enhance academic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) University of Essex UK while marking a significant milestone in fostering UK-Pakistan educational collaboration, has officially launched its academic's partnership with Beaconhouse International College Pakistan.

The launching ceremony in that regard was held at Beaconhouse International College, Islamabad Campus, H11/4 on Monday.

Trade Commissioner for the UK Oliver Christian was the keynote speaker in the launching ceremony.

Trade Commissioner for South Asia, Oliver Christian on the occasion announced the official launch of the University of Essex's Academic Partnership in Pakistan.

This event is a symbol of fostering deeper ties in education and research between the UK and Pakistan.

During the event, Christian emphasized the importance of international partnerships that promote knowledge exchange, innovation and economic growth.

He termed this initiative as an important step towards increasing educational opportunities for students of both countries.

He said, "we are committed to further strengthening the relationship between the UK and Pakistan. This partnership with the University of Essex will provide new opportunities for promoting academic excellence and future collaboration in various fields."

The event was attended by important dignitaries, education leaders, who appreciated the efforts to promote cross-border education and create opportunities for Pakistani youth.

This initiative is in line with the UK's wider strategy to support global education and innovation and reflects a shared commitment to positive economic and social development in the region.