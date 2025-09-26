Open Menu

University Of Gujrat Celebrates World Tourism Day With Zeal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Institute of Hotel and Restaurant Management (IHRM), University of Gujrat, celebrated World Tourism Day with enthusiasm by organizing various activities, including a poster exhibition, awareness walk, and cake-cutting ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Zahoor-ul-Haq, as chief guest, highlighted Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage and natural beauty, saying tourism could bring economic prosperity to the country. He added that Pakistan’s northern areas, archaeological sites like Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, and the world’s highest peaks offer vast opportunities to promote tourism.

Academic Director of IHRM Ayaz Noorani said students of hospitality courses could play a vital role in promoting tourism, though the sector still faced several challenges. Students actively participated in the activities, showcasing posters that reflected Pakistan’s scenic attractions.

