University of Gujrat holds meeting to strengthen research programs

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UOG) convened the 23rd meeting of its Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) at Hafiz Hayat Campus, chaired by ASRB Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sulman Tahir.

The meeting focused on enhancing the quality and impact of postgraduate and doctoral research programs, including MS, MPhil, LLM, and PhD. The session began with the approval of recommendations and the agenda from the previous (22nd) meeting.

Members reviewed the current research activities across various departments and proposed practical suggestions for further improvement and alignment with academic and industrial needs. Research scholars from different departments were invited to briefly present their topics and highlight the significance of their work.

Detailed discussions were held on thesis approvals, revisions, and the strategic direction of ongoing academic research. Prominent attendees included Dean of Faculty Prof. Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, Prof. Dr. Faisal Mahmood Mirza, Director of FADFA Muhammad Asif Sharif, Director of ORIC Dr. Adil Rasheed, Director of QEC Farhat Kausar, and senior faculty members from various departments. Prof.

Dr. Tahir emphasized the pivotal role of quality research in national development, stating that timely completion and relevance of research to industry are essential responsibilities of supervisors in today’s academic landscape.