Open Menu

University Of Gujrat Holds Meeting To Strengthen Research Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM

University of Gujrat holds meeting to strengthen research programs

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UOG) convened the 23rd meeting of its Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) at Hafiz Hayat Campus, chaired by ASRB Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sulman Tahir.

The meeting focused on enhancing the quality and impact of postgraduate and doctoral research programs, including MS, MPhil, LLM, and PhD. The session began with the approval of recommendations and the agenda from the previous (22nd) meeting.

Members reviewed the current research activities across various departments and proposed practical suggestions for further improvement and alignment with academic and industrial needs. Research scholars from different departments were invited to briefly present their topics and highlight the significance of their work.

Detailed discussions were held on thesis approvals, revisions, and the strategic direction of ongoing academic research. Prominent attendees included Dean of Faculty Prof. Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, Prof. Dr. Faisal Mahmood Mirza, Director of FADFA Muhammad Asif Sharif, Director of ORIC Dr. Adil Rasheed, Director of QEC Farhat Kausar, and senior faculty members from various departments. Prof.

Dr. Tahir emphasized the pivotal role of quality research in national development, stating that timely completion and relevance of research to industry are essential responsibilities of supervisors in today’s academic landscape.

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion i ..

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..

53 seconds ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings si ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU

1 minute ago
 Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delh ..

Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..

4 minutes ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General

16 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach ..

Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team

18 minutes ago
 Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, f ..

Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar

24 minutes ago
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Confer ..

ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

31 minutes ago
 Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogu ..

Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release

32 minutes ago
 Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani com ..

Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..

42 minutes ago
 First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs

46 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

1 hour ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan