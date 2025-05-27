University Of Gujrat Holds Meeting To Strengthen Research Programs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UOG) convened the 23rd meeting of its Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) at Hafiz Hayat Campus, chaired by ASRB Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sulman Tahir.
The meeting focused on enhancing the quality and impact of postgraduate and doctoral research programs, including MS, MPhil, LLM, and PhD. The session began with the approval of recommendations and the agenda from the previous (22nd) meeting.
Members reviewed the current research activities across various departments and proposed practical suggestions for further improvement and alignment with academic and industrial needs. Research scholars from different departments were invited to briefly present their topics and highlight the significance of their work.
Detailed discussions were held on thesis approvals, revisions, and the strategic direction of ongoing academic research. Prominent attendees included Dean of Faculty Prof. Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf, Prof. Dr. Faisal Mahmood Mirza, Director of FADFA Muhammad Asif Sharif, Director of ORIC Dr. Adil Rasheed, Director of QEC Farhat Kausar, and senior faculty members from various departments. Prof.
Dr. Tahir emphasized the pivotal role of quality research in national development, stating that timely completion and relevance of research to industry are essential responsibilities of supervisors in today’s academic landscape.
Recent Stories
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
ADAFSA participates in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Aleema Khan Urges Authorities to Engage in Dialogue for Imran Khan's Release
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Revolutionary steps imperative to address climate change issues: experts58 seconds ago
-
TUF celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
University of Gujrat holds meeting to strengthen research programs1 minute ago
-
DC for implementing orders for abolishing fees on birth, death registration1 minute ago
-
NA speaker felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Train kills man11 minutes ago
-
FES Pakistan hosts conference to address labour rights challenges11 minutes ago
-
Dialogue held on human trafficking, forced labor11 minutes ago
-
One killed in Bannu firing21 minutes ago
-
Entire nation is proud of being nuclear power: Says Naeem Karim31 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami delegation visits ECP31 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Swabi roof collapse incident31 minutes ago