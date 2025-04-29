University Of Gujrat Hosts Quiz Competition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) hosted the 5th edition of the All Pakistan Quiz Competition, titled Inquisitive 25, at its Hafiz Hayat Campus under the auspices of the university’s Hayateen Quiz Society (HQS).
The national-level event drew enthusiastic participation from around 14 prominent universities across Pakistan.The quiz rounds challenged participants’ knowledge of current affairs, national and international issues, and general awareness through multiple segments, including written, oral, image-based, audio, and video rounds.
The event served as a platform to showcase students' intellect, quick thinking, and competitive spirit.The team from Punjab University, Lahore, comprising Ukasha and Sarmad, secured first position. Their fellow university mates, Saira and Ali Hassnain, clinched second position, while Abu Sufyan from Minhaj University, Lahore, took third place.
The winners received cash prizes and certificates: Rs. 30,000 for first place, Rs. 20,000 for second, and Rs. 10,000 for third, along with commemorative shields. The panel of judges included Awais Ahmed, Ahmad Sher Gondal, Ahsan Sheikh, and Rukhma Riaz.The prize distribution ceremony was graced by HQS Coordinator Awais Ahmed and other officials from various university societies.
The annual competition is a key part of the university’s co-curricular Calendar and is aimed at nurturing students' intellectual capabilities and fostering a culture of academic engagement. University officials reiterated the importance of extracurricular activities in shaping graduates, describing students as the true assets to the nation. A large number of students from various disciplines attended and participated in the event.
Recent Stories
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director NIPS calls on President IIUI3 minutes ago
-
Old Ravian donates $52,500 to GCU3 minutes ago
-
PFA, FAO join hands to advance nutrition, food safety3 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts awareness seminar on Indian Water Aggression and Drug Abuse4 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers arrested with 3.5 kg charas4 minutes ago
-
UAJK organizes rally against India’s war hysteria4 minutes ago
-
X-ray machine for TB patients installed in LMH4 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat hosts quiz competition4 minutes ago
-
GCU alumni’s film on women’s rights and police contributions screened14 minutes ago
-
DC visits exam center14 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for investigation officers held14 minutes ago
-
GCWUF holds rally to express solidarity with Pak army14 minutes ago