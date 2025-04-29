Open Menu

University Of Gujrat Hosts Quiz Competition

April 29, 2025

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) hosted the 5th edition of the All Pakistan Quiz Competition, titled Inquisitive 25, at its Hafiz Hayat Campus under the auspices of the university’s Hayateen Quiz Society (HQS).

The national-level event drew enthusiastic participation from around 14 prominent universities across Pakistan.The quiz rounds challenged participants’ knowledge of current affairs, national and international issues, and general awareness through multiple segments, including written, oral, image-based, audio, and video rounds.

The event served as a platform to showcase students' intellect, quick thinking, and competitive spirit.The team from Punjab University, Lahore, comprising Ukasha and Sarmad, secured first position. Their fellow university mates, Saira and Ali Hassnain, clinched second position, while Abu Sufyan from Minhaj University, Lahore, took third place.

The winners received cash prizes and certificates: Rs. 30,000 for first place, Rs. 20,000 for second, and Rs. 10,000 for third, along with commemorative shields. The panel of judges included Awais Ahmed, Ahmad Sher Gondal, Ahsan Sheikh, and Rukhma Riaz.The prize distribution ceremony was graced by HQS Coordinator Awais Ahmed and other officials from various university societies.

The annual competition is a key part of the university’s co-curricular Calendar and is aimed at nurturing students' intellectual capabilities and fostering a culture of academic engagement. University officials reiterated the importance of extracurricular activities in shaping graduates, describing students as the true assets to the nation. A large number of students from various disciplines attended and participated in the event.

