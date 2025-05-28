University of Gujrat observes Youm-e-Takbeer

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) observed Youm-e-Takbeer with national zeal and fervor under the theme “Commitment to National Development” at its Hafiz Hayat Campus.

A ceremony was organized by the Student Services Center (SSC), bringing together faculty members and students from various departments to mark the historic day of Pakistan’s nuclear tests and reaffirm their dedication to national defense.The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat. Zoya Momina performed the duties of stage secretary.

Dean of Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf presided over the ceremony, while distinguished guests included Dr. Tahir Iqbal Awan, Dr. Rashid Saeed, Dr. Sajjad Hussain Samra, Dr. Zaki Uz Zaman, and Dr. Kashif Abbasi. SSC Incharge Ms. Shama Tahseen and Assistant Director Mr.

Mian Khurram Irshad coordinated the event.

On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahirul Haq, representatives of student societies delivered speeches, essays, and poetry presentations highlighting the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer. Dr. Zahid Yousaf said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a historic milestone that reflects the nation’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

“Freedom is a divine blessing, and its protection is a shared responsibility,” he added. Dr. Tahir Iqbal Awan stated that May 28 is a day of renewed patriotism, when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, effectively ensuring regional deterrence and balance.

Student speakers, including Abdullah Abdur Rauf, Areeba, Muhammad Alyan, Ghafar, Alshaba Razaq, and Areesha Safdar, Hussain expressed their patriotic sentiments through speeches and poetry.