University of Gujrat sets up relief camps for flood-hit families

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Gujrat (UoG) Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq has announced the establishment of emergency relief camps for flood-affected families at the boys’ and girls’ hostels of the university.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the district administration, is aimed at providing temporary shelter, food, drinking water, washroom facilities, and other basic necessities to the affected people.

Flood-hit residents from Jalalpur Jattan, adjoining villages, and other parts of the district can avail separate accommodation at the boys’ and girls’ hostels.For further information, Assistant Professor UoG Najib-ur-Rehman may be contacted at 0331-6828012.