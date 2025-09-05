University Of Gujrat Sets Up Relief Camps For Flood-hit Families
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Gujrat (UoG) Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq has announced the establishment of emergency relief camps for flood-affected families at the boys’ and girls’ hostels of the university.
The initiative, launched in collaboration with the district administration, is aimed at providing temporary shelter, food, drinking water, washroom facilities, and other basic necessities to the affected people.
Flood-hit residents from Jalalpur Jattan, adjoining villages, and other parts of the district can avail separate accommodation at the boys’ and girls’ hostels.For further information, Assistant Professor UoG Najib-ur-Rehman may be contacted at 0331-6828012.
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Underground parking plaza at Nasser Bagh approved2 minutes ago
-
University of Gujrat sets up relief camps for flood-hit families2 minutes ago
-
KP Police foil terror plot in Kohat; Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Floods claim 884 lives, impact over 2.1m people: Azam Nazeer Tarar2 minutes ago
-
TMA, WSSC finalize arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Long queues for vehicle environmental clearance ended after Ombudsman’s action2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture to visit Multan to review flood situation12 minutes ago
-
Fugitive murder suspect arrested by Kallar Syedan Police after 10 months12 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest notorious kidnapper in raid12 minutes ago
-
Government to offer subsidies, tax incentives to accelerate AI integration in industry12 minutes ago
-
ANF busts major synthetic drug gang in Quetta, seizes 25kg Ice12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest rape suspect on the run for over one year12 minutes ago