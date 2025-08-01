Open Menu

University Of Gujrat To Host Four-day Open House For Fall Admissions

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:23 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) will organise a four-day open house from August 4 to 7 at its Hafiz Hayat Campus to facilitate prospective students seeking admission for the Fall 2025 semester.

According to a university spokesperson, the event aims to familiarize students and their parents with UoG’s academic environment, including modern facilities, dedicated faculty, and student support services.

Admission counseling for undergraduate and graduate programs will be offered by academic departments.

Visitors will also be briefed on available scholarships, financial aid options, and guided tours of laboratories, libraries, and other campus facilities.On-the-spot application submission will be facilitated during the event.

For public convenience, a free shuttle service will operate every hour from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from the Gujrat General Bus Stand and Jalalpur Jattan.Current students, faculty, and staff will also engage with visitors to provide insights into academic and campus life.

