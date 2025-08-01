University Of Gujrat To Host Four-day Open House For Fall Admissions
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:23 PM
The University of Gujrat (UoG) will organise a four-day open house from August 4 to 7 at its Hafiz Hayat Campus to facilitate prospective students seeking admission for the Fall 2025 semester
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) will organise a four-day open house from August 4 to 7 at its Hafiz Hayat Campus to facilitate prospective students seeking admission for the Fall 2025 semester.
According to a university spokesperson, the event aims to familiarize students and their parents with UoG’s academic environment, including modern facilities, dedicated faculty, and student support services.
Admission counseling for undergraduate and graduate programs will be offered by academic departments.
Visitors will also be briefed on available scholarships, financial aid options, and guided tours of laboratories, libraries, and other campus facilities.On-the-spot application submission will be facilitated during the event.
For public convenience, a free shuttle service will operate every hour from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from the Gujrat General Bus Stand and Jalalpur Jattan.Current students, faculty, and staff will also engage with visitors to provide insights into academic and campus life.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace9 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal9 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..9 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties9 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away9 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot10 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry10 hours ago