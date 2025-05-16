University of Gwadar celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur with patriotic Zeal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The University of Gwadar proudly celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur today under the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The day was marked with a spirit of national pride, unity and gratitude to the brave men in uniform who protect and serve the nation.

The celebrations began with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT&VI). UG administration, faculty, staff, and students gathered to honor the nation’s heroes and express solidarity.

Following the flag hoisting, a seminar was held at the main Seminar Hall of Academic Block-I, attended by the Vice Chancellor UG Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Pro Vice Chancellor UG Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Registrar Dolat Khan, Controller of Examinations Rahim Bakhsh Mehr, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Dean Science & Engineering Dr Mohib Ullah, faculty, staff, and students.

The event's highlight was the keynote address delivered by the worthy Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, who emphasized the significance of Youm-e-Tashakur as a moment of reflection, unity, and commitment to the nation.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor praised the resilience and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

He urged students to play their role in nation-building by staying committed to education, ethical conduct, and social responsibility.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, in his remarks, reflected on the historical relevance of Youm-e-Tashakur and encouraged students to stay informed, engaged, and contribute positively to Pakistan’s democratic and social development.