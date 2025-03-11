University Of Haripur Dismisses Security Supervisor Following Viral Video Controversy
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The University of Haripur has dismissed its security supervisor, Muhammad Safir, from his position after a video of him allegedly engaging in a conversation with a girl went viral on social media.
The incident prompted the university administration to take swift action, with Vice-Chancellor [Name] forming an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.
The committee completed its investigation and submitted its report to the university administration. Based on the findings, the administration decided to terminate Safir’s employment on Tuesday.
Earlier, when the video first surfaced online, Safir released a video statement denying any wrongdoing.
He claimed that the video was fabricated by a specific group with the intent to blackmail him, insisting that the content was entirely false and that he was innocent.
The university has not disclosed further details about the inquiry committee’s findings, but the decision to dismiss Safir underscores the institution’s commitment to maintaining integrity and accountability.
This incident has sparked discussions on social media, with many calling for transparency in the investigation process. The University of Haripur has yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.
