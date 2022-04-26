University of Karachi acting VC strongly condemns blast on Chinese nationals

The acting vice chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor, Dr. Nasira Khatoon, Acting Registrar, Professor Dr. Maqsood Ali Ansari, Pakistani Director of Confucius Institute for the Chinese Language at the University of Karachi, Professor, Dr. Nasir Uddin Khan strongly condemned the blast on the vehicle of the Chinese faculty and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the Chinese teachers killed in the blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The acting vice chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor, Dr. Nasira Khatoon, Acting Registrar, Professor Dr. Maqsood Ali Ansari, Pakistani Director of Confucius Institute for the Chinese Language at the University of Karachi, Professor, Dr. Nasir Uddin Khan strongly condemned the blast on the vehicle of the Chinese faculty and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the Chinese teachers killed in the blast.

The acting VC, Professor Dr. Nasira Khatoon expressed grief over the unfortunate incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the campus. She said that such cowardly and nefarious attempts to undermine Pak-China friendship will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.

"We hope that the government will punish the elements involved in such activities and belief that every possible step will be taken to reach the elements behind the attack," said the acting VC.

As many as three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver were killed while a Chinese teacher and a Pakistani security guard were injured in the untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the KU administration has announced that academic activities and public dealing will remain suspended on Wednesday.