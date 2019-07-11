University of Karachi (UoK)'s Alumni Association Washington DC Baltimore Chapter has helped installation of a solar power system at their alma mater's Applied Chemistry Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):University of Karachi (UoK)'s Alumni Association Washington DC Baltimore Chapter has helped installation of a solar power system at their alma mater's Applied Chemistry Department.

The very much needed facility was jointly inaugurated on Thursday by the Vice Chancellor, UoK, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chairman, Board of Trustees, UKAA Washington DC, Baltimore, Tariq Hasan.

Prof. Iraqi thanking members of the association for their support said UoK, under the head of electricity charges pays a bill of Rs.30 million on regular basis and the solar power system, though presently installed at one single department of the varsity would be a cause of considerable relief.

He mentioned that traditional power supply was turning very expensive as its per unit cost was increasing with almost every passing day hence alternative energy generation sources were very much relevant.

Another important aspect of solar power system, he said was the fact that it ensures uninterrupted supply which is again extremely relevant for the university facing shortfall in the electricity supply.

"Keeping such scenario in mind, shifting from conservative source of energy to solar power system is really a good idea," said the Vice Chancellor.

Dr. Iraqi also appreciated the fact that usually projects are inaugurated and plaques are placed on the sites, but in present case the project was already installed and was running on pilot basis.

"Today's ceremony is the inauguration of the project that would be an integral component of UoK for good," he said.

UKAA, Washington DC, Baltimore chapter were also thanked for showing their interest to further extend cooperation between their association and their alma mater.

The Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Dr Khalid Iraqi announced to constitute a committee, to be personally headed by him, with the motive to put all departments of the varsity on solar power system in the coming years.

This committee was said to start working from next week enabling to UoK to secure good amount of its limited financial resources once all the department are shifted to solar power system.

The VC said that this amount could be use to provide more facilities and scholarships to students.

"We have to take decisions that hold direct impact on students and faculty members as they are the main stakeholder of the University," he said mentioning that well qualified and committed faculty helps towards academic development of the concerned institution.

Chairman, UKAA Washington DC Baltimore, Tariq Hassan said members of his chapter were willing to put at least two departments of UoK, every year, on solar power system.

He mentioned that only this year 500 students of UoK and its affiliated institutions were being awarded with the scholarship by the members of UKAA Washington DC Baltimore Chapter as an expression of gratitude to their Alma mater.

The association was said to be equally keen to funds various other sustainable development projects needed at Karachi University.

Tariq Hassan, with an over four decades of experience in policy advisory and sustainable development and to have remained associated with number of development organizations including the World Bank and UN agencies offered to assist UoK in procuring funds for upgradation of its academic and research status.

Meanwhile under the solar power system inaugurated at the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology of UoK around 29 panels are providing 9 kilowatts of electricity to two blocks of the department along with another 4500 watts to classroom block and 4500 watts to laboratory block respectively.

Dr Riaz Ahmed, Head of the Applied Chemistry Department said that they had have shifted class rooms and lab blocks to solar energy allowing corridors, computer lab, and eight lab fans and tube lights per lab to function on solar.

The 29 panels along with two batteries were said to also allow extra two hours in evening for classrooms only.

It was further mentioned that in addition to the project, the UKAA Washington DC Baltimore also provided grant for fire safety through which fire extinguishers, signs, first aid material was installed in eight laboratories and three corridors of AppliedChemistry and Chemical Technology Departments.