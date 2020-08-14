University of Karachi announces to hold supplementary examinations-2019 online

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Karachi has announced to hold supplementary examination-2019 online from August 17 to August 28 including Saturday and Sunday.

In-charge Semester Examination Section, University of Karachi, Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan has announced this for all outgoing and former students of morning and evening program of the varsity.

He mentioned that the Supplementary Examination 2019 which were held during August 5 to 7, stood valid, said a spokesperson of the KU.

Dr Taseer Khan said that the admit cards (online or manual) of all eligible students have been released. The list of eligible/ not eligible students had already been emailed to the respective departments/institutes, he added.