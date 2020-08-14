University of Karachi celebrates 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan with national fervor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :University of Karachi organized National flag hoisting ceremony in front of the new Administration Building to mark the 74rd Independence Day of the country here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, Dr Khalid Iraqi said that freedom is a blessing that was obtained after much sacrifice and now we should value it.

He said that the zeal amongst the youth of Pakistan is unmatchable. "We need to tap the talent of youth in order to utilize it for nation building", he said.

Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was proven right again after the world witnessed the suffering of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through the hands of Indian forces.

He said, "Pakistanis are a brave nation; we have faced terrorism through the years and have fought bravely and have succeeded". Perhaps that helped this nation defeat COVID-19, he viewed.

He said, "We are celebrating 74rd Independence Day with national fervor and offering special prayers for the well being of the nation and the country and for people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)as each and every Pakistani is standing for the Kashmiris.

" KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that IIOJK has been deprived of human rights but whole Pakistan is united for the Kashmiri people and their rights.

He said that owing to the leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and two nation theory they are living in separate country.

The program was commenced with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him) after which audience observed one minute silence.

Earlier, the National flag was hoisted by the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi in presence of students, along with deans of various faculties, students' advisor, heads of academic departments and teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Independence Day celebrations were held under strict standard operating procedures to contain spread of COVID-19.