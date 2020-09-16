University of Karachi Deans Committee recommends hybrid model of exams

The Deans Committee meeting of the University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday recommended holding the upcoming examinations under the hybrid model of exams, which will be a combination of both physical papers and evaluation of assignments, assessment, class activities, presentations, and viva voice which were conducted during the online classes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deans Committee meeting of the University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday recommended holding the upcoming examinations under the hybrid model of exams, which will be a combination of both physical papers and evaluation of assignments, assessment, class activities, presentations, and viva voice which were conducted during the online classes.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which was attended by all deans of the University of Karachi, according to a news release.

The meeting was held at the VC Secretariat. The participants of the meeting were informed that the distribution of the marks will be the discretion of the course in-charge.

They were told that the marks of the physical examinations and evaluation marks of assignments and other activities, which were conducted during the online classes that took place due to the lockdown, will be added to the total.

KU VC Khalid Iraqi was informed that faculties of education, arts and social sciences, management and administrative sciences, and the law have completed the curriculum through online classes.

It was also decided that the physical examinations will be held consisting of material from in-person classes that were held from January 1 till February 28. The meeting was also informed that these decisions were taken for the convenience of the students.

The participants of the meeting said that the semester examinations-2020 will be held as per the timetable already announced by the respective departments.

Keeping the COVID-19 standard operating procedures and a large number of students of the University of Karachi in mind, it was also decided that morning and evening semester exams will also take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the KU through a notification released on August 19, 2020, had already informed the students that if the educational institutes including universities re-open on September 15, then the physical exams of the first semester will be held from September 21 till October 09, otherwise, the KU will take online exams.