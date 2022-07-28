(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of MBBS first professional annual examination and second professional annual examination, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of MBBS first professional annual examination and second professional annual examination, 2022.

According to the gazette issued on Thursday, 250 candidates were registered and appeared in the MBBS first professional annual examination 2022 and 246 students cleared their exams.

The overall pass percentage was 98.40 percent.

The gazette showed that 253 candidates were registered and appeared in the MBBS second professional annual examination 2022 of which 247 students passed their exams. The overall pass percentage was 97.63 percent.