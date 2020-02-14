UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Holds Mushaira In Memory Of Saleemuzzaman Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi organized an annual Mushaira (Symposium of urdu Poetry) in memory of prominent scientist Prof.Dr.Saleemuzzaman Siddiqui.

Prominent literary figure former vice chancellor, University of Karachi, Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui presided over the mushaira entitled "Qalam Braye Science" (Pen for Science),said statement on Friday.

Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary delivered the opening words.

The mushaira was also attended by famous scholar and poet Prof Saher Ansari as a chief guest and Firasat Rizvi as guest of honour.

The literary gathering was moderated by Jafar Askari Jafar. Hundreds of students, scientists, teachers and staff graced the poetry symposium by their vigorous participation.

