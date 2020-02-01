The Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management (DAAM) University of Karachi and Karachi Urban Agriculture Initiative (KUAI) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve Karachi's food security and alleviating malnutrition and undernourishment in Karachi's urban masses via self-sustaining urban agriculture initiatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):The Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management (DAAM) University of Karachi and Karachi Urban Agriculture Initiative (KUAI) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve Karachi's food security and alleviating malnutrition and undernourishment in Karachi's urban masses via self-sustaining urban agriculture initiatives.

The KU and KUAI are jointly committed to establish a research facility that develops solutions for conventional and non-conventional urban agriculture development of Pakistan by utilizing local talent and resources, the solution may include technologies such as hydroponics, aquaponic, aeroponic and vertical farming, said a spokesperson of the KU on Friday.

As per the MoU, both parties would work jointly to build smart sustainable advanced growing systems, focus yield and quality food production for masses at affordable cost and minimize the cost of production by building efficient growing systems.

They have also agreed to jointly conduct research and execute projects for sustainable food farming in barren lands and arid regions.

DAAM will provide its expertise-based recommendations and input in research and development of new growing techniques for urban, rural and barren lands that include hydroponic (in the first phase) and further extended to aero, aquaponics and vertical farming.

DAAM will also extend its support to provide generic and specialized formulas (recipes) that pertain to the growth and maximum yield production using specialized equipment and facilities.

The departmental students will be available to execute the assigned project(s) and get maximum exposure and provide their individual inputs that are mutually useful for both parties. Students will report their piece of research in written/video format which will be archived and shared with both parties for future references.

The Chairperson DAAM KU Professor Dr Saboohi Raza and the Founder and the Chief Executive Officer KUAI Azhar Ali Ahmed signed the MoU at the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization KU.

Director ORIC KU Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, Manager Research Operations and Development ORIC KU Dr Asma Tabassum and Director Operations KUAI Anas Abdul Basit Farooqui were also present on this occasion.