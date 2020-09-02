University of Karachi, NED signs MoU to promote scholarly collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

The offices of the Research Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Karachi and Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University of Engineering and Technology have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for inter-institutional cooperation and to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic and research activities among faculty and studies of the two institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The offices of the Research Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Karachi and Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University of Engineering and Technology have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for inter-institutional cooperation and to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic and research activities among faculty and studies of the two institutions.

According to the MoU signed by the KU and NED officials, the area of cooperation would include, joint research, publication, and patenting of a product that might produce as a result of joint or collaborative research.

As per the MoU, both institutions would apply for funding for joint research and share the academic materials and other relevant information.

They would develop opportunities for the exchange of training, conferences, workshops, and academic meetings.

Both universities would support commercialization activities within the scope of work and would access the state-of-the-art labs of the KU and NEDUET for research purposes.

The Director ORIC, KU, Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, and the Director ORIC, NEDUET, Dr Syed Mehmood Hassan, signed the MoU at the KU ORIC.