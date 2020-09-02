UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Karachi, NED Signs MoU To Promote Scholarly Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:49 PM

University of Karachi, NED signs MoU to promote scholarly collaboration

The offices of the Research Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Karachi and Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University of Engineering and Technology have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for inter-institutional cooperation and to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic and research activities among faculty and studies of the two institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The offices of the Research Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Karachi and Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University of Engineering and Technology have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for inter-institutional cooperation and to promote mutual understanding and scholarly collaboration by supporting academic and research activities among faculty and studies of the two institutions.

According to the MoU signed by the KU and NED officials, the area of cooperation would include, joint research, publication, and patenting of a product that might produce as a result of joint or collaborative research.

As per the MoU, both institutions would apply for funding for joint research and share the academic materials and other relevant information.

They would develop opportunities for the exchange of training, conferences, workshops, and academic meetings.

Both universities would support commercialization activities within the scope of work and would access the state-of-the-art labs of the KU and NEDUET for research purposes.

The Director ORIC, KU, Professor Dr Aliya Rehman, and the Director ORIC, NEDUET, Dr Syed Mehmood Hassan, signed the MoU at the KU ORIC.

Related Topics

Karachi Exchange University Of Engineering And Technology Karachi University Share

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

36 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

10 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

10 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

10 minutes ago

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thur ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.