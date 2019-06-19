University of Karachi pays tributes to late VC Dr Tirmizi

Tributes were paid to former KU vice chancellor (VC) Dr Syed Masum Tirmizi, who passed away after prolonged illness on June 12, at a condolence meeting here at the University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Tributes were paid to former KU vice chancellor (VC) Dr Syed Masum Tirmizi, who passed away after prolonged illness on June 12, at a condolence meeting here at the University of Karachi KU ) on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting organized by KU Department of Physics, KU VC Dr Khalid Iraqi said the services of late professor would be remembered forever due to his research work.

A large number of faculty members, staff and students of the varsity attended the condolence meeting and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

KU said that everyone would remember Professor Dr Tirmizi's services due to his research work.

Every aspect of the late professor's life gave a lesson to students, he added, according to a KU press release.

Dr Iraqi said the late professor was a noble person and noted atomic scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was also one of his students.

He said Dr Tirmizi was a great teacher and very good administrator and had good relationship with faculty members. He had played an important role in upgrading and enhancing department of physics and that was why his services were unforgettable.

He suggested that the KU should name an auditorium or center or block after Dr Tirmizi and implement his vision in letter and spirit.

Professor Dr Khurseed, who had taught at the KU's Department of Physics, said the late professor was keen to share and transfer his knowledge with students and fellow faculty members.

Another former faculty member Professor Dr Hashmi said Dr Tirmizi was a special person and different from his fellow teachers.

Professor Dr Khalid Anis, another faculty member, said the late professor always encouraged his students and fellow teachers to come forward and share their experiences with others.

Department of Physics Chairman Dr Shahid Mehmood said not only the physics department but the whole university would remember the late professor's services.

Dr Ehsan Illahi of the Center of Excellence for Marine Biology also spoke on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that Dr Tirmizi had served as KU vice chancellor from 01-09-1979 to 31-08-1983.

He was born in 1923 in Budaun, India. He studied at the Aligarh Muslim University and received a degree in physics. He moved to Karachi after the partition and joined the KU in 1952. He was awarded a doctorate degree from Oxford University in 1957.

Dr Tirmizi served as the chairman of the Department of Physics from 1968 to 1972 and as the Dean of the Faculty of Science from 1976 to 1979 and was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. He was married to renowned urdu writer Dr Nasima Tirmizi, who wrote under the pen name of Nasima Binte Siraj.

He was laid to rest at the KU Graveyard on June 13.