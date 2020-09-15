University of Karachi re-opened under SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Registrar, University of Karachi through a notification observed on Tuesday that standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of COVID-19 were not strictly followed on the first day (September 15) of the re-opening of University of Karachi.

The Registrar advised all the concerned that following SOPs are mandatory in the premises of the UoK.

All the students and staff should wear mask within the premises of University Campus and maintain a distance of over three feet between persons all the time.

He advised all to avoid un-necessary visits to the varsity premises.

All the visitors, including residents of UoK Staff Town are also advised to wear face masks within the premises of UoK.

The Registrar UoK has further directed all concerned to strictly follow all the necessary precautions as per the guideline provided by the Government of Sindh to contain the spread of COVID-19 should be strictly followed.