University of Karachi, Rotary Club join hands for better environment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ), Rotary Club (Karsaz) and the Clean and Green Pakistan Project on Monday joined hands to provide a better environment to the citizens of Karachi

Karachi University, using pitcher irrigation technique, launched the second phase of its landscape project in collaboration with the Rotary Karsaz Club and Federal Government's initiative Clean and Green Pakistan project, said a press release.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmmod Iraqi, Registrar Prof.

Dr.

Saleem Shahzad, Director Landscape and Gardening Council Dr. Muhammad Fahim Siddiqui, Provost Awan-e-Liquat Girls Hostel, Prof. Dr. Samina Saeed, Dr. Imran Ahmed Khan from History Department, Dr. Waqar Ahmed from Institute of Environmental Studies, Dr. Taseer Ahmed Khan of Department of Physiology along with Naeem Akhtar Salim, Muhammad Hammad, Abbas Sethna and Nasim Qureshi of Rotary Club of Karachi Karsaz and Farrah Rahman, Hamid Khawer and Arshad Khesgi of the Clean and Green Karachi Project participated.