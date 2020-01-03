University of Karachi, Sindh Police sign MoU to establish, strengthen educational, scientific cooperation

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):The University of Karachi (KU) and the Sindh Police on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish and strengthen educational, scientific and research cooperation between the two main institutions of the society.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam inked the MoU at the IGP office located at the Center Police Office, said a statement.

The MoU aimed at to establish a model DNA data laboratory and data bank and joint publication of the reference materials. The MoU also aimed at to design and develop different degrees, diplomas, certificates courses and syllabus for different police forensic scientists and experts.

As per the MoU, the KU and the Sindh Police would organize workshops, seminars, training courses, and plan and design training programs in joint venture in the field of criminology and forensic science and empirical research subject.

According to the MoU, research and investigative learning projects would be launched with the Center for Digital Forensic Science and Technology, School of Law, genetics, criminology, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering of Karachi University.

All the facilities and coordination of services as per need to train in-service police officers would run under the umbrella of CDFST KU. The Sindh Police and the KU would work jointly to revamping and evaluating the training programs and to prepare the quality manual and syllabus for both institutions.

Assessment of trainers and trainees as per criteria of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan would be design and certificate, diploma and degree to trainees affiliated with Karachi University would also be awarded.

Both institutions have agreed upon maintaining more frequent coordination and working relationships to enhancing the capacity building of trainees and investigators.

They have agreed to arrange and prepare specialized modules for sharing and implementing the directives and orders of the honorable and apex courts.

As per the MoU, visiting faculty members would teach, facilitate and share knowledge of experience and expertise besides developing further cooperation through mutual consent.

IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam observed that mutual professional interests in the field of education, practical demonstrations, hands-on training and dissemination of knowledge on long term non-commercial basis has been planned and KU, who's faculty has rich experience, would help in the promotion of knowledge transfer and information to the Sindh police.

He observed that the Sindh Police believes that this cooperation would help them in tackling in the fields of digital, mobile, computer, network and database forensics and geo-fencing, cybercrimes, crime investigation and how to collect evidence and present them in courts.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that the KU would provide support in problem-solving capacity and stimulate interactions about new methodologies and technologies.

Earlier, while talking to senior rank police officers at the IGP Meeting Hall situated at the Center Police Office Sindh, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, said that utility of the expertise, experience, and devotion of the individual(s) in the profession is very important.

He was invited as the chief guest at the 'an hour with the guest, an event, initiated by IG Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, in which distinguished persons of the society are invited to discuss and share the experiences of their professional life and how their experiences and interest could help the police department.

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and other senior officers werealso present on the occasion.