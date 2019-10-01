University of Karachi to hold seminar on state of human rights in Pakistan on Thursday

The University of Karachi (KU), Department of International Relations would hold a seminar on "The State of Human Rights in the Country" on October 3rd (Thursday).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The University of Karachi KU ), Department of International Relations would hold a seminar on "The State of Human Rights in the Country" on October 3rd (Thursday).

The seminar would be held at Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium, KU, said a statement.

Renowned human rights activist I. A. Rehman would give a presentation regarding the issue while Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah would deliver the keynote address and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would preside over the event.