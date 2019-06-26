UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi To Install 200 CCTV Cameras To Improve Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 08:09 PM

University of Karachi to install 200 CCTV cameras to improve security

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Khalid M Iraqi on Wednesday informed that as many as 200 CCTV cameras would be installed to enhance the security of KU campus

Talking to journalists at the Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Office, he said that besides setting up camera network around the different locations on the campus, the KU would also raise the height of the existing boundary walls as well as install precast walls to safeguard its property, according to statement.

Talking to journalists at the Dean, Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Office, he said that besides setting up camera network around the different locations on the campus, the KU would also raise the height of the existing boundary walls as well as install precast walls to safeguard its property, according to statement.

The KU VC mentioned that the University would soon issue tenders in this regard and hopeful that installation would be completed in short span of time.

He informed that budget for the KU Forensic Laboratory has been approved through PC-I proposal but since last one and half year no work was carried out to complete the project.

However, he said, no further delay would occur in this regard and KU Forensic Lab would be established next to Department of Biochemistry. "After assuming the charge of KU VC, I have directed the Director Planning and Development to initiate the project on priority basis." Replying to a question, Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that Higher education Commission (HEC) Pakistan provides Rs. 2 billion annually to the KU, which from its own resources generates almost same amount, but this Rs. 4 billion was not enough to run the affairs of the varsity.

He said that KU Administration would safeguard every inch of its land and do not approve or adopt policy which could create problems for students.

