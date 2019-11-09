University of Karachi to observe transit of Mercury on Nov. 11

The University of Karachi (KU), Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA), would observe transit of Mercury while using high resolution newly installed 16 inch telescope at ISPA Observatory on Monday (November 11) at 5:30pm

Chairman ISPA, KU, Professor Dr Muhammad Jawed Iqbal, said that people across most of the world can catch the planet Mercury passing across the sun, according to a statement on Saturday.

He added that this rare event won't be seen from Earth again until 2032.

Dr. Muhammad Jawed mentioned that transit of Mercury would last for few minutes in Karachi. He said that the KU ISPA had made arrangements to capture the rare event and added that the ISPA would like to invite everyone to become a part to witness one of unique event of solar system.