University Of Karachi To Offer Digital, Serology Forensic Education For Better Police Investigation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:12 PM

University of Karachi (KU) will teach forensic information technology, DNA, serology, loc tracking and other courses to help enhance the ability of police working against cyber crimes and conducting other investigations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :University of Karachi (KU) will teach forensic information technology, DNA, serology, loc tracking and other courses to help enhance the ability of police working against cyber crimes and conducting other investigations.

This was agreed on Tuesday in a meeting between a team of senior police officers and KU authorities led by KU's Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi here at the University, said a KU statement.

The police officers including, Principal of Police Training Center, Saeedabad SSP Shaukat Khatyan, DSP (Law) at PTC Saeedabad Arshad Zaidi Vice Principal, school of Investigation and Finance, DSP Tariq Mughal and Criminologist, and Coordinator of the visiting police delegation Inspector Salman Waheed visited KU for bringing improvement in the police's investigation system and to enhance its capacity building in serology and forensic DNA department with aim to train law enforcement personnel and to improve the criminal justice system.

KU and Sindh Police officers discussed and agreed on the plan to launch a short courses, certification and diploma program at the initial stage while KU's VC Professor Dr. Khald Iraqi suggested that a complete degree course will be offered to the LEAs personnel in the future.

The KU teachers would teach forensic IT, DNA, serology, loc tracking and other courses which would help in enhancing the ability of police working against cybercrimes and conducting other investigations.

