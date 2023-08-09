Open Menu

University Of Karachi, TRDP Inks MoU To Conduct Nutrition Analysis, Survey In Thar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The University of Karachi and Thardeep Rural Development Program signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Wednesday

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chief Executive Officer of TRDP Dr Allah Nawaz Samoo inked the MoU.

Chairperson KU Department of Food Science and Technology Dr Shahina Naz, Dr S. M. Ghufran Saeed, Head of Administration and Special Project Ghulam Mustafa Soomro, the KU Director of Office of Innovation, Research and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoorulain, and others were also present on this occasion.

According to the MoU, both parties would initiate a mechanism to promote and impart skill-oriented training and other programs to benefit the rural area population of Thar.

As per the MoU, they would conduct the nutrition survey and nutritional analysis of the indigenous edible commodities.

The KU and TRDP have agreed to initiate joint academic activities leading to academic excellence and sharing new knowledge generation with the people of Thar.

The KU Department of Food Science and Technology would collaborate and develop cooperation with the TRDP to facilitate the Thari communities.

The KU DFST and TRDP will also develop professional skills and competence through trainings among the youngsters of communities in different localities of Thar.

The TEDP will support to enhancement of lab facilities in the KU DFST for academic activity in the department.

They would also launch food safety training for local people, vendors, hotels, and restaurants along with nutritional assessments (BMI, MAUC, physical measures etc), and food supplementation and fortification at mass level.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi briefed the visitors that the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed has completed a two years long project of the Sindh Higher Education Commission on malnutrition in different areas and districts of the province, and presented his detail report in three major varsities of Japan as well as submit his findings to concerned departments of Sindh government.

He also appreciated the role of an M.Phil student at DFST Parkash, who has brought his department and TRDP to the table, to initiate a joint community service project.

