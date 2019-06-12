University of Karachi vice chancellor condoles demise of Dr. Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi

(@imziishan)

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the demise of former KU VC Professor Dr. Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the demise of former KU VC Professor Dr. Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi.

Professor Dr.

Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi served as the KU vice chancellor from 01-09-1979 to 31-08-1983, said a statement.

The funeral of Dr. Syed Masum would be offered at Masjid-e-Ibrahim after Zuhr prayers on Thursday while burial would be held at the KU graveyard.

Professor Dr. Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi was also the Dean, Faculty of Science and Chairman Department of Physics. KU VC Professor Dr. KhalidMahmood Iraqi also prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.