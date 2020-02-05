UrduPoint.com
University Of Karachi Vice Chancellor Condoles Demise Of Aziz Fatima Kazi

Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor condoles demise of Aziz Fatima Kazi

Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Aziz Fatima Kazi, a granddaughter of great leader freedom fighter Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Aziz Fatima Kazi, a granddaughter of great leader freedom fighter Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar.

The deceased was a daughter of another great freedom leader Shoaib Qureshi, who was a member of Nehru Report in 1928 and refused to sign it because it was against Muslims and a mother of in charge Visual Studies Department, University of Karachi, Professor Durya Kazi, said a statement.

The deceased was born in 1931 while her husband late Dr S.

K. Kazi was one of the earliest and most respected orthopedic surgeons in Pakistan.

Her funeral was held in Masjid-e-Bilal in Mohammed Ali Society and later buried at local graveyard.

