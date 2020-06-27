University of Karachi Vice Chancellor grieved over demise of Munawar Hassan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of former Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan.

In a condolence message, he said that the death of Syed Munawar Hassan was an irreparable loss.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that the everlasting political and religious services of Syed Munawar Hassan could not be forgotten. He was a very noble and compassionate man.